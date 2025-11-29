Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 21.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,302,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Equinix by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,328.22. This represents a 32.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $753.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $799.11 and a 200-day moving average of $809.90. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $991.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.