Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NVR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,366.67.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,507.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,280.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,558.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,626.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $130.50 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.