Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,185,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 154.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 13,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $1,665,227.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,836.80. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 350,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,803,199 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

