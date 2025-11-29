8,826 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,228,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607,602 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,898,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,285,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,426,000 after buying an additional 1,886,646 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,976,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,545,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI opened at $39.53 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.