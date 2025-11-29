Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,852.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,171 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

PPH stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.