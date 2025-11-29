eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,399 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1,470.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,330.72. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

