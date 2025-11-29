Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 111,725 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. $FLL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,725 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Full House Resorts worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 69.3% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 87.0% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Full House Resorts from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 118.79% and a negative net margin of 13.75%.The company had revenue of $77.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

