Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 274,347 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. $ASPS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,347 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $13,442,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 349,028 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

ASPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ASPS opened at $9.64 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

