Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,756 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,756 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,240,000 after acquiring an additional 746,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,019,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 123.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,427 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 38.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after buying an additional 627,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 105.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after buying an additional 867,666 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $4,017,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $84,330.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 168,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,770. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,826,203 shares of company stock worth $182,108,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.26. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

