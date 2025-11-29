Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $446.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.