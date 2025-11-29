Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $402,000 in Vistra Corp. $VST

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 52.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE VST opened at $179.00 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.92 and its 200-day moving average is $188.78.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

