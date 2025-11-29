Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Synovus Financial worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 680,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,363,000 after buying an additional 548,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $45,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,901.68. This represents a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $48.20 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.59 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

