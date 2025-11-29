Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $367,000 in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,127,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,531,239.27. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $524,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 297,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,878.87. The trade was a 11.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $557,406. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.4%

Iridium Communications stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

