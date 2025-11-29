Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,472 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,904,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,879,000 after purchasing an additional 341,235 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,445,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after buying an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after acquiring an additional 892,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.26%.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

