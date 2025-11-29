Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 42.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $173.93 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $232.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

