Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3%

OMC opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.