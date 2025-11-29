Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Hamilton Lane worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,772,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $112,887,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,555,000 after purchasing an additional 494,637 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $24,334,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.2%

HLNE opened at $123.94 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.98 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $143.10.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The firm had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. This represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.