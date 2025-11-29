Howard Coleman Acquires 9,971 Shares of Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP) Stock

Nov 29th, 2025

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIPGet Free Report) insider Howard Coleman purchased 9,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$17,449.25.

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, Howard Coleman acquired 268 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of A$482.13.
  • On Monday, October 27th, Howard Coleman acquired 27,382 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,835.24.
  • On Friday, September 12th, Howard Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.80 per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00.

Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

