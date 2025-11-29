Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 187.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $188.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

