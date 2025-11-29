Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of KBR worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 240,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KBR by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,090,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after buying an additional 308,268 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

