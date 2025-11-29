Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 15,699 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Rollins by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 587.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Rollins Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,467.64. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.