Insider Selling: Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $40,801.80 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Stein sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.06, for a total transaction of $40,801.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,369.48. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.4%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,360.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,308.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,397.95. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Transdigm Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,148,536,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,909,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,997 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

