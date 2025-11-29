SEEK (ASX:SEK) Insider Acquires A$49,880.00 in Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Rachael Powell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$24.94 per share, with a total value of A$49,880.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

