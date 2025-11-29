SEEK (ASX:SEK) Insider Acquires A$49,880.00 in Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Rachael Powell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$24.94 per share, with a total value of A$49,880.00.
SEEK Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About SEEK
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEEK
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.