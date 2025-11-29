Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 22,865 Shares of World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of World Kinect worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in World Kinect by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in World Kinect by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in World Kinect by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Stock Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. World Kinect Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WKC shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered World Kinect from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

