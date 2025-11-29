Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Palomar worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Palomar by 556.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Palomar by 65.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 522 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $67,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 59,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,858.04. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,549.68. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,771 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.00. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

