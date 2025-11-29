Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Insider Purchases A$22,016.92 in Stock

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN – Get Free Report) insider Ross Carroll bought 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$48.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,016.92.

Ross Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Ross Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of Mineral Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$48.82 per share, with a total value of A$97,640.00.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.52.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

