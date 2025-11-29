Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,782 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 599,386 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $366,959,000. Amundi increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% during the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

