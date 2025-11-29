EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3%

EOG opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

