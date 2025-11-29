Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $232,425.60 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $232,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,636.80. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $309,267.20.

On Monday, November 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $235,276.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 8,801 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $391,380.47.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jack Bendheim sold 21,536 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $974,073.28.

On Monday, November 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87.

On Friday, November 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,867.20.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $151,712.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $144,566.40.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $146,291.20.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $141,433.60.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC opened at $42.00 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.