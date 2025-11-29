Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $9.22 Million in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 50.1% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Concentrix by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 286,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,048,361.83. This trade represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.10). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

