F m Investments LLC Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,312,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $455.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $356.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $262.83 and a one year high of $403.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

