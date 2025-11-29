Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after buying an additional 791,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,122,000 after buying an additional 544,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $41,457,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $53.84 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

