Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,545,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. BTIG Research started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of CPK opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $140.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $660,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,722.95. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.08, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,445.28. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

