Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

