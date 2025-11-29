Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 90,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 202.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

