Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Cactus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cactus

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cactus by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,508,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162,374 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 27.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 156.6% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cactus’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.