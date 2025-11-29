Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $146.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

