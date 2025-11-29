Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Associated Banc worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2,033.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $87,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,566.40. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $351,533.64. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

View Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $390.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.