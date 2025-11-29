Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,338,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,905,000 after acquiring an additional 282,233 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 464,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 94,780 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 457,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 170,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $185.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.17 and a 52 week high of $187.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.04.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 9.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $293,799.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,141.17. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

