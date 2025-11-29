Legal & General Group Plc Buys 786 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Ingredion worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $149.84.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 target price on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

