Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,251 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 37,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,947,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 51,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.63 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

