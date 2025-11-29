Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 50,116 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $19,761,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 549.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.3%
NASDAQ:STRL opened at $344.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.34 and a twelve month high of $419.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Sterling Infrastructure declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.
Sterling Infrastructure Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
