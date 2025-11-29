Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $125,003,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 401.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 201,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,204,000 after buying an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 169,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,725,000 after buying an additional 79,208 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,487,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $384.90 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $363.14 and a one year high of $531.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.59 and its 200-day moving average is $446.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.78.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

