Legal & General Group Plc Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Affirm worth $20,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Affirm by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,617,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 721,169 shares of company stock worth $64,179,804 over the last ninety days. 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFRM opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

