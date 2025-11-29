Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 585 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Murphy USA worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,963,381.92. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.00.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE MUSA opened at $385.07 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.07 and a 200-day moving average of $396.65. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.63%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

