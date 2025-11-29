Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,975 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Maplebear worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 72,643 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 844.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Maplebear by 19.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $9,556,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Maplebear by 21.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CART. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.76 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 427,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

