Aramark $ARMK Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of Aramark worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.24. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ARMK

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.