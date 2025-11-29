MAI Capital Management Buys 519 Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE IHG opened at $134.18 on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

