MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $978.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $889.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.75.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total value of $2,027,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,990,417.88. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,158 shares of company stock worth $21,277,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

