iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,887 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,518,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,771,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,108,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248,312 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

